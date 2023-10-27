Amazfit Announces Active And Active Edge Smartwatches

latter offers a more rugged look that's suitable for outdoor activities or sports. Between the two, so far only the Amazfit Active has been confirmed coming to Malaysia by early November this year.

The base Active variant features a square 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 390 x 450px resolution, along with either aluminium alloy or stainless steel case options with 5 ATM water resistance. Amazfit is offering this model in Midnight Black, Petal Pink or Lavender Purple colour options, as well as a choice between silicone or vegan leather straps.

Meanwhile, powering the Amazfit Active is a 300mAh battery. With this, the company claims that the watch is capable of providing 14 days of regular use and 16 hours with continuous GPS usage.The next product iis the Amazfit Active Edge, which offers a circular 1.32-inch TFT LCD display with 360 x 360px resolution. Surrounding it is a rugged, reinforced polycarbonate shell with four physical buttons and 10ATM water resistance. headtopics.com

https://www.facebook.com/Amazfit.Msia/posts/pfbid02PtukrVkdivpkbzcWbqVPGbfggJvintLsAMi1cYh4Nier1NpaZxNNYGadjKGkobcgl As mentioned earlier, Amazfit has teased that the base Active model is set to launch in Malaysia on 3 November 2023. It is not known whether the Active Edge will also debut alongside its sibling.

