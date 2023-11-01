Amazfit Active Malaysia release - Available starting 3 Nov at RM599

Of course, the release of the Active in Malaysia is not that surprising since it’s already made its debut globally. The specs are identical to the global variant too. As a recap, the Active features a 1.75-inch AMOLED panel with a resolution of 450 x 390 pixels (73 per cent screen-to-body ratio). The body has a curved finish which gradually tapers into the Active’s metallic frame.

Furthermore, the smartwatch weighs 24g and comes with a replaceable silicone strap. The Active also supports GPS, including a Multi-GNSS module, up to 14 days of battery life, a 5ATM rating, a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracking and runs on Zepp OS 2.0.

In Malaysia, the Active is offered in Midnight Black or Petal Pink colour options and is priced at RM599. It’s available starting 3 November on Shopee at https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Shopee-Active, Lazada at https://bit.ly/Amazfit-Lazada-Active, and on TikTok Shop.

You’ll also receive a free gift of Cross-body bag, and a Celebrity Fitness 7-day Trial Pass while stock lasts. For more tech news and releases such as this, stay tuned to TechNave.

