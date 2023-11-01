HEAD TOPICS

Amazfit Active Coming To Malaysia With RM599 Price Tag

Last week, Amazfit unveiled its new Active series smartwatches, confirming that at least one of them would be available in Malaysia. Now the company has

The Active sports a 1.75-inch rectangular AMOLED touch display with a resolution of 390x450 inside and aluminium and plastic case. It is rated for 5ATM water resistance, comes with built-in GPS for navigation, storage for offline music listening, Bluetooth calling when connected to your phone, and it is equipped with Zepp Coach, the brand's in-house AI that generates workout plans based on your personal needs.

