Almost half of Israelis oppose ‘immediate’ Gaza ground invasion

JERUSALEM: Nearly half of Israelis are opposed to an “immediate” military ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to a survey published today that was cited by the daily newspaper Maariv.

According to the poll by the Panel4All institute, 49% of respondents said it would be better to “wait” before launching a ground offensive on the besieged Palestinian territory.The poll was carried out on Oct 25 and 26 with 522 people questioned for the survey in the country of approximately 10 million.

Last week, 65% of those surveyed by the same institute said that they supported a military invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to Maariv.The publishing of the polling data comes as tens of thousands of troops have massed around Gaza’s borders following the Oct 7 attack, when Hamas stormed communities across southern Israel – killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and snatching at least 229 hostages. headtopics.com

Following the attacks, Israel has struck back with a relentless bombing campaign which Gaza’s health ministry says has killed 7,326 people, mostly civilians, among them 3,038 children. Today, the Israeli army said its ground forces backed by fighter jets and drones carried out a “targeted raid” in Gaza over the past day, as it prepares for a land invasion.

“During the last day, IDF ground forces, accompanied by IDF fighter jets and UAVs, conducted an additional targeted raid in the central Gaza Strip,” an army statement said. “The IDF identified and struck numerous terror targets, including anti-tank missile launch sites, military command and control centres, as well as Hamas terrorists,” it said, saying troops “exited the area at the end of the activity”. headtopics.com

Read more:

fmtoday »

Gaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di GazaGaza terkini: Zionis semakin menggila, kata Nurul Ain rakyat Malaysia di Gaza ekoran Serangan rejim zionis di penempatan orang awam. Read more ⮕

Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza surges to 7,028GAZA: The Palestinian death toll from the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 rose to 7,028, the Health Ministry in Gaza announced on Thu... Read more ⮕

UN Security Council to vote on rival US, Russian plans for Israel, Gaza actionUNITED NATIONS, Oct 25 — The United Nations Security Council will vote later today on rival proposals by the United States and Russia for action on the conflict between Israel... Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: 6,546 Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza including 2,704 children since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 25 — At least 6,546 Palestinians, including 2,704 children, were killed and 17,439 wounded in Israeli strikes since October 7, the health ministry in Hamas-controlled... Read more ⮕

Gaza war revives past trauma for Lebanon's Palestinian refugeesBURJ AL-BARAJNEH CAMP (Lebanon), Oct 26 — For aging refugees in Lebanon, seeing Palestinians caught up in a new conflict in Gaza revives painful memories of their own flight... Read more ⮕

Top Palestinian envoy calls Israeli offensive ‘war of revenge’Riyad al-Maliki’s visit to the Hague comes as Israel launched a raid into Gaza. Read more ⮕