Alliance Islamic Bank introduces productive distribution of zakat funds

Alliance Islamic Bank (AIS) has become the first banking institution in the country to introduce the concept of productive distribution of zakat funds in the form of microfinancing to help eligible asnaf entrepreneurs obtain working capital. AIS CEO, Rizal IL-Ehzan Fadil Azim, said eligible asnaf entrepreneurs will receive zakat funds in the form of financing.

The recipients of zakat financing will also be guided to build businesses that can generate sustainable income to support their livelihood. At the same time, the repayment of financing will be channeled back into the zakat fund and distributed to other asnaf





Alliance Islamic Bank tawar pembiayaan mikro zakatAlliance Islamic Bank (AIS) menjadi institusi perbankan pertama di negara ini yang memperkenalkan konsep pengagihan dana zakat secara produktif dalam bentuk pembiayaan mikro untuk membantu golongan usahawan asnaf mendapatkan modal kerja.

