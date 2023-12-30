Allegations of 'Dubai Move' plot to topple Anwar, unity govt emerge

Allegations of a new plot dubbed as ‘Dubai Move’ has emerged to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the unity government according to Community Communications Department (J-Kom) deputy director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop. Ismail claimed that the move was orchestrated by Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders including certain representatives of the government during their holiday in the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recently.

He claimed that the meeting took place to negotiate in addition to assigning specific tasks to 'officials' who are responsible for identifying Members of Parliament who have the potential to switch support to the Opposition with bribes, simply wanting to establish a ‘tebuk atap’ (break through the roof) government





malaymail

