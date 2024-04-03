All-new Honda CR-V launched in Malaysia

Honda Malaysia has launched the all-new Honda CR-V in Malaysia, and the sixth-generation SUV looks very different from the outgoing model – sharper and more macho to these eyes. There’s a list of new-to-HM kit, as well as a fresh hybrid variant for the benchmark C-segment SUV. Four variants are available in our market – three turbocharged petrol grades (2.0L NA base variant dropped), topped by an RS hybrid.

The Turbo S kicks off the range at RM159,900, while the mid-spec Turbo E is exactly RM10k more at RM169,900. The Turbo V AWD goes for RM181,900, on-the-road without insurance. HM is celebrating 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia; as such the base S variant will be priced at an introductory RM157,900 for the first 750 units. Pricing for the top 2.0L e:HEV RS hybrid variant will be announced early next year. The 1.5T variants are powered by the same L15BE VTEC turbo unit from the fifth-gen, pushing out 193 PS at 6,000 rpm and 243 Nm of torque from 1,700 to 5,000 rp

