Alcohol consumption linked to increased heart disease risk, especially among women

Researchers have found that alcohol raises heart disease risk, especially among women. Research from the US associates alcohol consumption with increased risk of cardiovascular disease. This is particularly the case among women, for whom even moderate alcohol consumption can significantly increase the risk. The study, presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session, analysed data from 430,000 people aged 18 to 65.

Subjects were free of heart disease at baseline, in order to study the link between their alcohol consumption and the risk of developing coronary heart disease over four years of follow-up. At the end of the study period, 3,018 participants were diagnosed with coronary heart disease

