Albanese expresses hope of AUKUS legislation’s passing to US House chief

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during a luncheon in his honour hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Vice President Kamala Harris the State Department in Washington, US, October 26, 2023. REUTERSPIX: Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese met the new speaker of the US House of Representatives on Thursday and said he hoped the US Congress would pass legislation related to the AUKUS submarine project this year.
“We, of course, have important legislation required for AUKUS,” Albanese told Johnson at the start of their meeting. “We are certainly hoping that the Congress can pass that legislation this year.” Budget wrangling and the lack of a speaker for several weeks until Johnson’s appointment interrupted the US legislative process in Congress, and Australian officials have expressed concern about delays in approving legislation needed to move the AUKUS project forward.
At a congressional hearing on Wednesday, a senior Pentagon official stressed the need for Congress to approve proposals to authorise the transfer of submarines to Australia, to allow maintenance of US submarines in Australia and the UK, and to authorise Australian funding for US shipyards and training of Australian workers in them. headtopics.com
There was no immediate comment from Johnson on his meeting with Albanese, but Democratic congressman Joe Courtney, a co-chair of the Friends of Australia Caucus in Congress, said he was “heartened” that the new speaker had included in his priorities for the current congressional session the National Defense Authorization Act that includes the AUKUS legislation.