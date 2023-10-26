Albanese expresses hope of AUKUS legislation’s passing to US House chief

Newly-elected US House speaker Mike Johnson (right) met with Australia’s prime minister Anthony Albanese on Capitol Hill on Thursday. (AP pic)

Albanese, who held summit talks with US president Joe Biden in Washington on Wednesday, met the new speaker, Mike Johnson, on Capitol Hill a day after Johnson’s election following protracted wrangling among House Republicans.

AUKUS provides for the sale of US nuclear-powered submarines and the sharing of nuclear-propulsion technology with Australia, as well as joint development of high-tech weaponry. The three-way pact between Australia, the US, and the UK is the biggest defence project in Australian history and a response to China’s growing power in the Indo-Pacific. headtopics.com

Biden told Albanese on Wednesday both Democrats and Republicans understood the strategic value of AUKUS, and also urged Congress to pass his administration’s legislation to facilitate the project this year.

Mara Karlin, Biden’s acting deputy undersecretary of defence for policy, also highlighted the need to pass a fourth proposal to streamline defence trade among the three AUKUS partners. Officials and experts and say this is important for the success of AUKUS given the need to share US technology both in the submarine project and a second AUKUS pillar involving three-way cooperation on high-tech weaponry. headtopics.com

“I think we’re still in actually pretty good shape to hit an end-of-December deadline,” Courtney told a news briefing.

