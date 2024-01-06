Alaska Airlines grounds Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets for safety checks after emergency landing

Alaska Airlines has grounded dozens of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets for safety checks after a cabin panel blowout forced a brand-new airplane loaded with passengers to make an emergency landing. Airline CEO Ben Minicucci said in a statement the 65 similar planes would be returned to service only after precautionary maintenance and safety inspections, which he expected to be completed in the “next few days”.

Flight 1282 had reached 16,000 feet bound for Ontario, California, before returning to Portland, Oregon, where it landed safely at 5.26pm yesterday with 171 passengers and six crew, according to the airline and FlightRadar24. “We’d like to get down,” the pilot told air traffic control, according to a recording posted on liveatc.net. “We are declaring an emergenc





