Alarming increase in number of students held for criminal activities

Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri hoped to expand crime-prevention programmes in schools with the help of parent-teacher associations. (Bernama pic)Perak police chief Yusri Hassan Basri said he intends to extend crime awareness programmes in schools to create greater awareness among students.

Bernama quoted him as saying that police had detained 183 students for various criminal offences in the first 10 months of this year. Yusri said the figures showed “an alarming increase” compared with the same period last year when only 65 students were detained for various offences in the state.

He said most of the students were detained for involvement in violence (115 cases), followed by property crimes (67) and non-index crime (66). Yusri was speaking after attending a crime prevention at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sungai Pari in Ipoh today. A programme on a career in the police force was also part of the event. headtopics.com

On addiction, Yusri said eight students were arrested for drug offences from January to October compared with 11 for the same period last year. Yusri hoped the crime prevention programme at the school would serve as a good platform to enlighten students to avoid involvement in crime.

He hoped to get the cooperation of the state education department and parent-teacher associations (PIBG) to expand the programme.

One death is one too many ― Hafiz HassanOCTOBER 28 ― There may be something strange about the number of casualties in the current conflict in Gaza. As Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad keenly observed, when the war started... Read more ⮕

After Pahang, Perak MIC proposes no contest for top 2 party postsMIC deputy president M Saravanan says Perak MIC wants to avoid contests for the top posts to keep the party strong. Read more ⮕

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim pays courtesy call on Sultan of Selangor, Sultan of PerakPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Mayat mangsa lemas di Sungai Perak ditemukanSeorang lelaki yang dilaporkan hilang selepas terjatuh dari bot ketika memancing di Lubuk Batu Mat Gan, Sungai Perak di Kampung Tahan Kati di sini kelmarin, ditemukan lemas hari ini. Read more ⮕

PAS capable of helping PN win Perak, Pahang, says analystThe party’s swelling popularity among Malay voters can be a deciding factor in the next polls given the two states’ racial composition. Read more ⮕

Perak berpesta gol belasah TRW 8-0Perak berpesta gol apabila membelasah Kelantan The Red Warriors (TRW) 8-0 dalam perlawanan Liga Super di Stadium Perak di sini hari ini. Read more ⮕