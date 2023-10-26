Alan Wake 2's Epic Games Store Achievements Are Its Biggest Nightmare

I am carefully making my way through a haunting forest of crushing darkness. Wolves snarl at me as twisted beings who were once human stumble about, their aggressive muttering filling my head with fear. My heart rate is elevated; I’m completely immersed in the dark fantasy of Alan Wake II. Then, suddenly, a friendly chime shatters the moment, and as a banner unfurls onscreen to tout some accomplishment of mine, all that fear the game is working so hard to establish evaporates.

How to disable the Epic Games Store achievement notifications (you can’t) At the time of writing, there doesn’t appear to be any official way to shut off the Epic Games Store achievement notifications. You can kill other notifications, like store sales and such in the settings, and you can flip the overlay (which is what displays this horribly distracting effect) into “Do Not Disturb” mode, but even with that, these notifications will disturb you.

Read more:

Kotaku »

We Celebrated Burger & Lobster KLCC's 1st Anniversary With Epic Food & A Boss Ambience!Kuala Lumpur's gastronomic sensation, Burger & Lobster KLCC, recently held an epic celebration to proudly mark its triumphant first year at Suria KLCC - Read more ⮕

Calling All M'sian Foodies, Go on an Epic Journey of Taste at Pavilion Bukit Jalil!We can all agree that if Malaysians want to gather, they will do it over food. Be it brunch, tea or supper, for Malaysians a meet-up with loved ones is not Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Malaysia just six short of 35-medal targetHANGZHOU, Oct 25 — The national contingent at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games (APG) are closing in on their 35-medal target after hauling in three gold, five silver and four... Read more ⮕

Asian Para Games: Five world records tumble as China sweeps 51 goldsHANGZHOU, Oct 26 — China won 51 gold medals, including 16 in swimming, at the 4th Asian Para Games here on Wednesday as five world records were refreshed. Seven Chinese athletes... Read more ⮕

Maybank C’ship: SEA Games gold medallist Jing Xuen ready to learn from the prosKUALA LUMPUR: Playing against some of the world’s best can be an unnerving and daunting experience and it’s no different for reigning SEA Games women’... Read more ⮕

Boccia delivers 1 gold, 2 silver medals for Malaysia at Asian Para GamesNoor Askuzaimey Mat Salim emerged triumphant after defeating China’s Lin Ximei 3-2 in the BC4 final. Read more ⮕