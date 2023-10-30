AIT Worldwide adds Penang to expand Southeast Asia footprint

AIT Worldwide Logistics’ Penang facility serves customers in the automotive, industrial, and technology sectors. (AIT Worldwide Logistics pic)

In a statement, AIT Worldwide Logistics said this is part of the company’s global expansion plans to set up two new facilities in Southeast Asia, primarily in Malaysia and Singapore. AIT’s regional director of Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, Siau Hwee Tan said manufacturing is growing quickly in Southeast Asia, especially in Malaysia.

AIT also has well-established global networks to support special shipping requirements for consumer retail, food logistics and life sciences. "AIT's expanding presence is helping shippers to reduce risk by embracing a broader variety of sourcing options in their supply chains, "he said.

