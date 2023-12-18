Aishah Sinclair Joins #DefyHeartFailure Campaign to Raise Awareness on Heart Health

Recently, WORLD OF BUZZ had a chance to attend an event with popular Malaysian radio announcer, television host and emcee, Aishah Sinclair, as part of the #DefyHeartFailure campaign initiated by Cardiac Vascular Sentral Kuala Lumpur (CVSKL) and Novartis.
After personally experiencing a huge loss due to a heart-related disease, Aishah has been vocal about prioritising heart health which prompted her to join this campaign in order to encourage Malaysians to spread awareness on the topic through social media. At the event, we were also joined by the Consultant Cardiologist from CVSKL, Dato’ Dr. David Chew, where he and Aishah engaged in a discussion about heart failure and how to prevent it during the campaign launch. Here’s what we learned: 1. What is heart failure and is it the same as a heart attack? Many Malaysians think heart failure is the same as a heart attack but in reality, it is not the same: 2. What are the symptoms that we should look out for? Like many other critical conditions, early detection is crucial to effectively manage heart failur
