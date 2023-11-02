Airbnb misses fourth quarter outlook, citing travel volatility

“We are seeing greater volatility early” in the fourth quarter, the company said, adding that it’s “closely monitoring macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts that may impact travel demand”. Airlines and other travel companies including Airbnb saw record demand over the summer, a phenomenon dubbed “revenge travel”, as people proved willing to swallow high prices for flights and lodging to fulfill their pent-up post-Covid itineraries. But some travellers have started to draw the line.
International travel is also back, with cross-border nights booked increasing 17%. The Asia Pacific business has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. For San Francisco-based Airbnb, whose stock and valuation are being challenged by Wall Street more than ever, the forthcoming deceleration is another sign that it’s settling into a more mature company with a moderate-growth trajectory.
Airbnb is also continuing to deal with mounting regulatory risks — most recently in New York City and Canada — that are expected to weigh on supply or room-night growth in the near term, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.
“Increased regulatory restrictions are likely to be a near-term drag,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mandeep Singh and Nishant Chintala wrote after the results. But the increase in supply “has been a bright spot”.
