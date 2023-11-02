Airbnb misses fourth quarter outlook, citing travel volatility

“We are seeing greater volatility early” in the fourth quarter, the company said, adding that it’s “closely monitoring macroeconomic trends and geopolitical conflicts that may impact travel demand”. Airlines and other travel companies including Airbnb saw record demand over the summer, a phenomenon dubbed “revenge travel”, as people proved willing to swallow high prices for flights and lodging to fulfill their pent-up post-Covid itineraries. But some travellers have started to draw the line.

International travel is also back, with cross-border nights booked increasing 17%. The Asia Pacific business has fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels. For San Francisco-based Airbnb, whose stock and valuation are being challenged by Wall Street more than ever, the forthcoming deceleration is another sign that it’s settling into a more mature company with a moderate-growth trajectory.

Airbnb is also continuing to deal with mounting regulatory risks — most recently in New York City and Canada — that are expected to weigh on supply or room-night growth in the near term, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts.

“Increased regulatory restrictions are likely to be a near-term drag,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Mandeep Singh and Nishant Chintala wrote after the results. But the increase in supply “has been a bright spot”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: AMD forecasts US$2 billion sales of AI chips, shares reboundSANTA CLARA: Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Tuesday forecast US$2 billion (RM9.52 billion) in sales in 2024 from a chip that aims to co...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Airbnb forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates on demand slowdownNEW YORK: Airbnb forecast fourth-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Nov 1), as tourists scale back on travel due to ri...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Newcastle boss Howe plays down Man Utd revenge missionLONDON: Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (pix) said revenge is not on his mind ahead of Wednesday&039;s League Cup trip to Manchester United for a repeat of last...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

PAULTAN: Tesla supplier Panasonic cuts battery production in Japan by 60% due to weaker demand for EVsJapanese technology firm Panasonic will be reducing its domestic output of electric vehicle batteries due to reduced demand for high-end EVs,Car Expert reported. The company reduced EV battery production by 60% compared to the previous …

Source: paultan | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Asia’s factories grapple with rising costs amid Israel-Hamas warThe PMIs broadly declined due to higher oil prices, unfavourable exchange rates, and demand pressures.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Volkswagen puts off east European gigafactory amid sluggish EV demandPRAGUE, Nov 1 — German car group Volkswagen will not make a decision on a fourth battery factory site for now, with demand for electric vehicles in Europe lagging...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕