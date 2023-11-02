HEAD TOPICS

Airbnb forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates on demand slowdown

theSundaily1 min.

NEW YORK: Airbnb forecast fourth-quarter revenue slightly below Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Nov 1), as tourists scale back on travel due to ri...

News Source

THESUNDAILY

Malaysia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Fans flock to remember ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry in New YorkNEW YORK, Oct 30 — Matthew Perry was always their friend, too. That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit...
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: Ahead Of The Game: Where Does Games Media Go From Here?We sat down with Harold Goldberg, founder of the New York Video Game Critics Circle and the New York Video Game Awards
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Wall Street advances on eve of Fed decision, investors digest earningsNEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indices ended with gains on Tuesday (Oct 31) as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy upd...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Wall Street closes higher on eve of Fed decision; investors assess earningsNEW YORK, Nov 1 ― Wall Street's main indexes ended yesterday's session with gains as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update...
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: PayPal allays growth fears after raising annual profit forecastNEW YORK: PayPal Holdings raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Nov 1), with executives striking...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕