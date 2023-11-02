Airbnb forecasts Q4 revenue below estimates on demand slowdown

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Fans flock to remember ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry in New YorkNEW YORK, Oct 30 — Matthew Perry was always their friend, too. That was the feeling among fans of the American actor, known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: Ahead Of The Game: Where Does Games Media Go From Here?We sat down with Harold Goldberg, founder of the New York Video Game Critics Circle and the New York Video Game Awards

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Wall Street advances on eve of Fed decision, investors digest earningsNEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indices ended with gains on Tuesday (Oct 31) as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy upd...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Wall Street closes higher on eve of Fed decision; investors assess earningsNEW YORK, Nov 1 ― Wall Street's main indexes ended yesterday's session with gains as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy update...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: PayPal allays growth fears after raising annual profit forecastNEW YORK: PayPal Holdings raised its forecast for full-year adjusted profit above Wall Street estimates on Wednesday (Nov 1), with executives striking...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕