Air pollution in New Delhi raises alarms, casts shadow over Cricket World Cup

NEW DELHI: Toxic haze blanketed New Delhi today, raising fears of another public health emergency in the Indian capital, as government agencies warned that pollution levels could worsen over the next few days despite efforts to reduce them.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 415 on a scale of 500 in the capital’s Anand Vihar area today, indicating “severe” levels of pollution that can affect both healthy people and those with existing ailments. An AQI between 0-50 is considered healthy.

The dip in air quality in the region during the winter months is often accompanied by a spike in respiratory illnesses, spurring school and factory closures. The New Delhi government has announced a ban on the entry of diesel buses and said construction activities will be halted if the situation persists.

With AQI levels above 400, New Delhi and Pakistan’s Lahore today topped a real-time list of the world’s most polluted cities compiled by Swiss group IQAir. India’s Mumbai also features among the world’s 15 most polluted cities.

The worsening air quality has cast a shadow over the Cricket World Cup as fans flock to stadiums across Indian cities. The AQI in Mumbai hovered around the 200 mark ahead of today’s match between India and Sri Lanka. The city is expected to welcome large crowds as it hosts one of the semifinals of the tournament on Nov 15.

India’s cricket board (BCCI) this week announced a ban on firework displays during the remaining matches of the tournament as a measure to combat pollution.

