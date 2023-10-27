Air France-KLM posts profit jump after summer boom

Air France-KLM returned to profitability last year, following an €11 billion loss during Covid that prompted government intervention. (Air France-KLM pic)
PARIS: Air France-KLM on Friday reported a surge in profit in the third quarter, boosted by strong summer demand that led to full planes and higher fares. The Dutch-French group reported profit in the third quarter of €931 million, double the same period last year, as the group benefited from robust demand for air travel.Between July and September this year the group transported 26.9 million people — an increase of 7.6% compared to the same period the previous year.Ticket prices have soared since the pandemic, driven by rising fuel costs, increased demand and capacity constraints.
Air France-KLM managed to turn a profit last year after having lost €11 billion during the Covid-19 pandemic, requiring the governments of France and the Netherlands to intervene. Last month the group announced it was placing an order for 505 long-haul Airbus A350s as part of its efforts to introduce more fuel-efficient planes. headtopics.com
The group has also joined an investment consortium to buy nearly 20% of Scandinavian Airlines (SAS), which filed for bankruptcy protection last year as it reeled from Covid travel bans and a costly pilots strike.
Air France-KLM has also expressed interest in buying a stake in Portugal’s flag carrier TAP, which is being privatised after a rescue by the government.
Sengaja Ejek Warga Palestin Kerana Tiada Bekalan Air & Elektrik, Video Rakyat Israel Ini Dikecam NetizenWanita dari Israel itu dilihat menunjukkan bekalan air minuman dan wayar sambungan (extension) seolah-olah mahu mengejek rakyat Palestin yang tidak mempunyai bekalan air serta elektrik. Read more ⮕