HEAD TOPICS

AIG outperforms third-quarter profit expectations

theSundaily1 min.

NEW YORK: American International Group (AIG) exceeded third-quarter profit expectations on Wednesday (Nov 1), driven mainly by growth at its general i...

News Source

THESUNDAILY

The surge in demand for fixed index annuities helped AIG’s life and retirement unit, which saw a 24% jump in adjusted pre-tax income. The New York-based company’s general insurance underwriting income jumped by US$443 million to US$611 million.

Reinsurance broker Gallagher Re pegged global insured losses from natural catastrophes in the first nine months of 2023 at US$93 billion, with the United States accounting for 74% of the losses. AIG’s general insurance accident year combined ratio was 86.3%, compared with 88.4% a year earlier. The metric excludes catastrophe losses and a ratio below 100 signifies the insurer earns more from premiums than it pays out in claims.

Malaysia Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KOTAKU: Ahead Of The Game: Where Does Games Media Go From Here?We sat down with Harold Goldberg, founder of the New York Video Game Critics Circle and the New York Video Game Awards
Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new directionKUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has be...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STAR2.COM: Elevating Your Game: Your 2023 Guide to Making American Sports Events Your Ultimate PastimeDiscover how to make American sports events an unforgettable pastime with the ultimate guide for 2023.
Source: Star2.com | Read more ⮕

WORLDOFBUZZ: Foreign Dodgeball Player Hilariously Yells Popular M'sian Insult with a Twist at Opposing Team!Remember when the American man used the word 'Oyen' to describe his orange cat?
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Wall Street advances on eve of Fed decision, investors digest earningsNEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indices ended with gains on Tuesday (Oct 31) as investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy upd...
Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, says sourceNEW YORK, Nov 1 ― WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, a source familiar with the matter said yesterday, as the SoftBank Group-backed company struggles...
Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕