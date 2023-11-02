AIG outperforms third-quarter profit expectations

The surge in demand for fixed index annuities helped AIG’s life and retirement unit, which saw a 24% jump in adjusted pre-tax income. The New York-based company’s general insurance underwriting income jumped by US$443 million to US$611 million.

Reinsurance broker Gallagher Re pegged global insured losses from natural catastrophes in the first nine months of 2023 at US$93 billion, with the United States accounting for 74% of the losses. AIG’s general insurance accident year combined ratio was 86.3%, compared with 88.4% a year earlier. The metric excludes catastrophe losses and a ratio below 100 signifies the insurer earns more from premiums than it pays out in claims.

