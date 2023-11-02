Ahmad Maslan says govt ready for possible bloc vote called by Opposition to stymie Budget 2024

Deputy Minister of Finance I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan was reported saying he remains optimistic that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's second Budget will receive majority support with the approval of the Supply Bill 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat.

“On the government's side, there are 148 MPs, but excluding one from Muar, that makes it 147, and Kemaman is vacant, so there are 146. “Although there are 75 opposition members, two of them have expressed their support for the government, bringing the government's total back to 148, which is two-thirds of the total number in the house,” he toldMalaysian United Democratic Alliance's (Muda) Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman had previously withdrawn his support for the government, citing a need for a third bloc.

On October 12, Perikatan Nasional (PN) Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid, declared his allegiance to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's leadership. It came a day before Anwar tabled his second Budget, the government's biggest federal spending yet at RM393.8 billion to date.

As Anwar's government seeks to rationalise existing subsidy spending to consolidate the country’s fiscal position, Budget 2024's amount is over RM7.66 billion than the one tabled last February. Most recently, on Monday, PN Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman also expressed support for Anwar after considering the plight of the people in his area.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Budget 2024: We are in environmental deficit — WWF-MalaysiaOCTOBER 30 — In the recent Budget speech, the Prime Minister said it was highly inappropriate for institutions to sell strategic assets in order to make settlements. It is...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: PM Anwar to wind up Budget 2024 debate in Parliament tomorrowKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the minister of finance, is scheduled to wrap up the policy-level debate of the Finance Ministry’s...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Ahmad Maslan says IRB’s RM185b tax collection target for 2023 achievableCYBERJAYA, Nov 1 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) is expected to achieve its tax collection target of RM185.02 billion for 2023 considering that it had collected RM151.49 billion...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Tuan’s The Other Side Asia Tour 2024 lands in Kuala LumpurPREPARE yourselves, Malaysian IGOT7s, as the heartthrob of the K-pop universe is poised to captivate your hearts with “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024,...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Zie Putu Perak masuki fasa komersialKesungguhannya mendapat perhatian apabila turut dijadikan sebahagian daripada muka hadapan dalam inisiatif Tahun Melawat Perak 2024.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Perdana Menteri gulung perbahasan Belanjawan 2024 esokPerdana Menteri gulung perbahasan Belanjawan 2024 esok

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕