Ah Long using public shaming to expose borrowers

PETALING JAYA: Using banners and loudspeakers is the newest tactic being employed by loan sharks to harass debtors and their families, says Datuk Seri Michael Chong.

A video sent to the MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head this week showed a group of debt collectors bringing banners and loudspeakers to a borrower’s house before publicly calling for him to come out to settle his debts.Chong believed the video was shot in Johor Baru but added that the matter is for the police to determine.

“They will go to the house of the borrower, and there they will shout, scold and make a nuisance outside to force those inside to come out.“This is a new modus operandi and tactic,” he said, adding that family members and friends are not safe from these tactics.“We have to be fair here. The borrower has to be blamed as well. headtopics.com

“If you don’t want to give back money you borrowed, you are considered a cheat,” he said, adding that this is still not an excuse to harass people. Based on the video that was given to us, he said they could not determine if the borrower was being forced to pay a large amount back in unreasonable interests.

Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Datuk Seri Ayub Yaakob, who was also present, said these tactics are new and are aimed to shame not only the borrower but their family and friends as well. headtopics.com

“In the terms of the law, there is also an element of extortion. They will also harass the family members, who are innocent people,” he said. He added that the police, through its Commercial Crimes Investigation Department, had been notified of this tactic and are actively investigating the matter.

