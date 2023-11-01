AGC rejects representation from Hamzah’s son over cooking oil charges

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Alimah Sanusi, acting for the domestic trade and cost of living ministry, informed Seremban sessions court judge Mazni Nawi of this today. The prosecution today also said Azizul’s defense lawyers had previously indicated that they would submit a representation on his behalf but that until now none had been received.

The court then scheduled trial for June 5, 7, 14, 21, and Aug 28 next year. Fifteen witnesses will be called to testify. Faisal and Azizul – as directors of Rimba Merpati Sdn Bhd, a licensed wholesaler of subsidised cooking oil – were charged with giving false information on documents or invoices for the sale of the controlled item, under Section 8(4) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, to two retail stores in Seremban.

