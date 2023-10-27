After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will ensure Palestine solidarity 'in control'

SEPANG, Oct 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today that Putrajaya will now monitor closely all activities during the “Solidarity With Palestine” week in schools, after several students and teachers were shown in photos and videos using toy firearms as props.

Anwar said that Cabinet members have previously discussed the issue in its meeting, and will take the necessary steps to ensure such events do not spiral out of control.“We in the Cabinet spoke about it, we encourage it but it must be controlled so it doesn't get out of control,” he said when met by reporters here.

