Formula One F1 - Mexico City Grand Prix - Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, Mexico - October 26, 2023 Mechanics work on Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc’s car ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix. REUTERSPIX: Half the cars that took part in last week's United States Grand Prix would have been disqualified if everyone had been tested for worn skid blocks, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

In the first leg of a triple-header with races on three successive Sundays, Hamilton, who finished a close second behind race winner Max Verstappen, and Leclerc were disqualified for excessive skid block wear. But only four cars were tested, although those also included Verstappen's Red Bull.

Hamilton and Leclerc both argued that the skid blocks were only marginally illegal, a defect that was probably caused by the bumpy nature of the track and the kerbs, and was not performance enhancing. Leclerc, who had finished sixth in Sunday’s race, said he and Ferrari were “completely surprised” by their disqualification and blamed ‘kerb riding’ and the bumpy circuit. headtopics.com

“Obviously, things changed and we were illegal,“ he said. “Rules are rules and they must be respected,“ he said.

