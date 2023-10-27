After disqualification, Hamilton and Leclerc say checks need to change

Zambry: Netanyahu can face trial for international crimes, but Malaysia can’t refer him since not party to Rome Statute

Mercedes' British driver Lewis Hamilton (left) speaks with Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc after the Sprint race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin October 21, 2023. — AFP picMEXICO CITY, Oct 27 — Half the cars that took part in last week’s United States Grand Prix would have been disqualified if everyone had been tested for worn skid blocks, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

In the first leg of a triple-header with races on three successive Sundays, Hamilton, who finished a close second behind race winner Max Verstappen, and Leclerc were disqualified for excessive skid block wear. But only four cars were tested, although those also included Verstappen's Red Bull.

"Ultimately, we failed the regulation and it has to change," said Hamilton. "To have a such a great turnout and such a great race and then something like that taints it all.""So, rather than have 50 per cent fail they need to allow a change of the skid blocks on a Saturday night when there is a sprint race."

He agreed that the format of the sprint race weekend, which allows the teams only one practice session on Friday to establish car set-up, prevents any action to change settings from Friday afternoon onwards.

Several other drivers including Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and Valtteri Bottas agreed with Hamilton and Leclerc and said that it would be much fairer to scrutineer all of the cars, not just to spot-test a few, but the sport’s ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA) has said that is impracticable.

