Affordable MacBook Once Again Tipped To Arrive Next Year But With A Convincing Reason

is gearing up for its next week’s online-only product launch event which is called Scary Fast. It will likely see the arrival of new Macs including an update to the long-due 24-inch iMac as well as the 13, 14, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Now a new development claims that Apple may be reportedly working on low-cost affordable MacBooks. The information comes from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Kuo says that Apple’s plans for an affordable low-cost MacBook may happen in between the efforts to lift up declining sales numbers. It could be a way to boost shipments. The company might target 8 to 10 million units per year. Apple hasn’t considered and may ditch the plans for an affordable MacBook.

The previous report revealed that Apple’s affordable MacBook may compete against Chromebooks which have witnessed growth in recent years. The low-cost models will also be different from the current Air and Pro lineup. The Cupertino-based tech giant may target the education and budget segment. headtopics.com

