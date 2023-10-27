Affordable MacBook Once Again Tipped To Arrive Next Year But With A Convincing Reason

is gearing up for its next week’s online-only product launch event which is called Scary Fast. It will likely see the arrival of new Macs including an update to the long-due 24-inch iMac as well as the 13, 14, and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. Now a new development claims that Apple may be reportedly working on low-cost affordable MacBooks. The information comes from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
Kuo says that Apple’s plans for an affordable low-cost MacBook may happen in between the efforts to lift up declining sales numbers. It could be a way to boost shipments. The company might target 8 to 10 million units per year. Apple hasn’t considered and may ditch the plans for an affordable MacBook.
The previous report revealed that Apple’s affordable MacBook may compete against Chromebooks which have witnessed growth in recent years. The low-cost models will also be different from the current Air and Pro lineup. The Cupertino-based tech giant may target the education and budget segment. headtopics.com
Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
(Video) 'I'll Pay For The Food': Tony Fernandes Promises Free In-Flight Meal Once AirAsiaAirAsia was one of the many airlines affected by the pandemic but here they are still standing (or flying) strong. In a video posted by the CEO of Capital A, Read more ⮕