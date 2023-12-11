Affordable Gift Ideas for Video Game Lovers

It’s that time of year, when you have to start putting together lists of gifts for all the various people in your life. It’s enough of a hassle to make anyone think, “Perhaps I have too many friends and family members…” But before you start ruthlessly discarding large swaths of your social circle, consider the following collection of gift ideas for the video game lovers in your life, none of which will break the bank.

You won’t find massive gaming PCs or brand-new video games here, but these days it seems harder than ever to scrape together enough money to buy folks you care about big expensive gifts. But you still want to give them something, so here are some great gift ideas that all cost $25 or less. Mario / Game Boy Mug A good mug is always a great gift, assuming the person getting the mug loves drinking tea or coffee. Even better, this mug changes when you pour hot liquid into it, revealing a cute moment from Super Mario Bros





