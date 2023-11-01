Affordable Electric Vehicles: Will They Gain Popularity?

While the pace has undoubtedly picked up for electrification in the country, things are still inevitably centred around pricier offerings, so much so that one of the lines you’re bound to hear in discussions about the topic is “if electric vehicles were cheaper, I’d consider getting one.” Okay, that and fears about charging and its infrastructure.

Despite the understandable reticence about electrification, it’s safe to say that there’s a decent crowd ready to embrace the future, in more recent times from the swell of folk rushing for a. Of course, attractive as the pricing of the latter may be, that’s not quite cheap territory, not to many at least, and so the real litmus test at present is how people will take to an offering at half the price. Yes, lament that things could, and should, be cheaper, but it is what it is for now, and it has to start somewhere. Though real movement will come whenin the future, a couple of carmakers have put an early boot in to see if intent matches the desire, or is merely talk.back in Jul





paultan » / 🏆 20. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Elon Musk’s Affordable Tesla Aims to Make Electric Vehicles Under €25,000Tesla plans to produce affordable electric cars in Germany, with an estimated cost of 25,000 Euros. Here are the details...

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 17. / 23,4375 Read more »

Debunking top electric car mythsThe MINI Electric dispels misconceptions surrounding electric vehicles and maintenance.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Apple's More Affordable Headset May Not Be That Affordable After AllThe supposedly more affordable version of the Apple Vision Pro may still have a gargantuan price tag, and is only relatively more affordable.

Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 14. / 26,25 Read more »

Tesla & MG Electric Vehicles are Outselling All Other BEV Brands in EuropeTesla’s strategy of lowering prices is attracting a broader customer base, and MG is competing effectively with its budget-friendly EVs.

Source: gizmochina - 🏆 17. / 23,4375 Read more »

Courses on electric vehicles, renewable energy for TVET schoolsAn allocation of RM6.8 billion has been provided, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72,072 Read more »

Southeast Asia’s charge to electric vehiclesNews and views that matter. Malaysiakini is an online news portal published in Malay, English, Chinese and Tamil. Malaysiakini receives over millions of page-views per day and is one of the most trusted news brand in Malaysia.

Source: malaysiakini - 🏆 21. / 22,68 Read more »