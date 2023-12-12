Aerodyne's DRONOS software helps drone operators worldwide

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services announced that Aerodyne is running its DRONOS software as a service platform on AWS to help drone operators worldwide. Dronos enables users to analyze and make sense of drone data, optimizing operations and conducting aerial inspections. Farmers are using similar drone technology in fields to enhance precision agriculture.





Drone technology proves successful in agriculture and security sectorsThe implementation of drone technology has demonstrated considerable advantages in sectors such as agriculture, asset management and security surveillance. Drones equipped with advanced imaging sensors and data analytics capabilities are used for crop monitoring, precision farming and yield optimisation. By providing real-time insights into crop health, irrigation needs and pest infestations, drones contribute to more efficient and sustainable agricultural practices. This ultimately boosts productivity and reduces resource usage. In addition to agriculture, drone technology has found success in the surveillance and security sector.

Meraque Group partners with Malaysian government to empower youth in robotics and drone trainingMeraque Group signs MoU with Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia to provide education and skills training in robotics and drone solutions. The partnership aims to develop youth skills in drone training workshops and utilize facilities across all branches of Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia Negara. Meraque Academy focuses on exposure to UAV/drone industries and community engagement.

