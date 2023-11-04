Adun Rembia Muhammad Jailani Khamis Claims His WhatsApp Account Was Hacked

Adun Rembia Muhammad Jailani Khamis claims that someone is trying to defame him by using his old phone number and asking for money from the public. PETALING JAYA: Adun Rembia Muhammad Jailani Khamis lodged a police report after claiming that his WhatsApp account was hacked and used to ask for money from the public since last Tuesday

. He made the report at the Ayer Keroh Police Station a day later, after receiving calls from several acquaintances and family members seeking clarification when they received suspicious messages. Jailani alleges that someone is trying to defame him by using his old phone number and asking for money from the public. "Alhamdulillah, I have made a police report and terminated the involved number, unfortunately it is still being used through WhatsApp," he said according to Berita Harian. Jailani claims that his WhatsApp application cannot be used after receiving and confirming a six-digit code sent by an acquaintance, around 9 pm on October 31. "At that time, I was at home in Ayer Keroh before an acquaintance sent a message for 'private chatting' and asked me to accept a six-digit personal code. "Since he was a contact in the WhatsApp group, I accepted the code and five minutes later it couldn't be used and I started receiving calls asking if I wanted to borrow money," he said

