Addressing gender disparities amid career breaks ― Farah Natasya

At the heart of the gender disparity are the multifaceted challenges posed by career breaks, which demand our immediate attention. These challenges span a spectrum of issues, and their impact reverberates across the labour force, wage structures, and women's overall economic independence.The labour force participation rate (LFPR) for males and females has been increasing consistently in Malaysia (Figure 1), suggesting a positive level of engagement.
It’s perplexing that despite a higher percentage of women in Malaysia having tertiary education (47.3 per cent) compared to men (35.8 per cent), their labour force participation rate is significantly lower at 66.2 per cent, in stark contrast to men (82.6 per cent). The GGGR 2023 further revealed Malaysia’s female graduates (22.17 per cent) outnumber male graduates (10.77 per cent) by a significant margin of 11.4 per cent. Meanwhile, in 2022, only 85.
This isn't just about numbers; it exposes deep-seated labour market inequalities and underscores the urgent need for Malaysia to confront substantial gender equality challenges, particularly in addressing women's underrepresentation in the labour force and the persistent gender wage gap.
For instance, boys may be pushed toward STEM while girls may be encouraged to pursue humanities or social sciences. This trend is reflected in the GGGR 2023, where data indicates 72.9 per cent of engineering, manufacturing, and construction graduates in Malaysia are male, while only 27.1 per cent are female. Therefore, when women take career breaks for caregiving reasons, re-entry challenges into these male-dominated fields become apparent.
