Addressing gender disparities amid career breaks ― Farah Natasya

At the heart of the gender disparity are the multifaceted challenges posed by career breaks, which demand our immediate attention. These challenges span a spectrum of issues, and their impact reverberates across the labour force, wage structures, and women's overall economic independence.The labour force participation rate (LFPR) for males and females has been increasing consistently in Malaysia (Figure 1), suggesting a positive level of engagement.

It’s perplexing that despite a higher percentage of women in Malaysia having tertiary education (47.3 per cent) compared to men (35.8 per cent), their labour force participation rate is significantly lower at 66.2 per cent, in stark contrast to men (82.6 per cent). The GGGR 2023 further revealed Malaysia’s female graduates (22.17 per cent) outnumber male graduates (10.77 per cent) by a significant margin of 11.4 per cent. Meanwhile, in 2022, only 85.

This isn't just about numbers; it exposes deep-seated labour market inequalities and underscores the urgent need for Malaysia to confront substantial gender equality challenges, particularly in addressing women's underrepresentation in the labour force and the persistent gender wage gap.

For instance, boys may be pushed toward STEM while girls may be encouraged to pursue humanities or social sciences. This trend is reflected in the GGGR 2023, where data indicates 72.9 per cent of engineering, manufacturing, and construction graduates in Malaysia are male, while only 27.1 per cent are female. Therefore, when women take career breaks for caregiving reasons, re-entry challenges into these male-dominated fields become apparent.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAILYEXPRESS_MY: Andre Anura, Nor Farah dinobat Olahragawan, Olahragawati SabahKota Kinabalu: Atlet balapan dan padang Andre Anura dan jaguh pencak silat Nor Farah Mazlan dinobatkan sebagai olahragawan dan olahragawati negeri bagi tahun 2021-2022 pada majlis Anugerah Sukan Negeri Sabah yang berlangsung di Pusat Konvensyen Antarabangsa Sabah pada Selasa lalu.

Source: DailyExpress_MY | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Severe pollution in Beijing, nearby areas expected to last until mid-NovemberChina is the world’s biggest emitter of the greenhouse gases that drive climate change.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Vivo X100 series with OriginOS 4, Vivo Wach 3 set to launch on November 13Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Fahmi: MNOs, DNB to sign SSA on 5G in NovemberSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: 5G: MNO dijangka tandatangan SSA dengan DNB pada November iniKUALA LUMPUR: Pengendali rangkaian mudah alih (MNO) dan Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) dijangka menandatangani perjanjian langganan saham (SSA) pada Novem...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

KOTAKU: November’s Game Releases Should Thrill RPG, Call Of Duty FansA new month is upon us, full of exciting game releases big and small

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕