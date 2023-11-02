Actress Dilraba Dilmurat Unhappy That TV Producers Made Her Look Ugly; Fans Comment 'You're The Boring One'

The photo in question was a candid shot of Dilraba mid-word, while grinning at the camera. While it seemingly looked fine, the actress herself wasn't too happy about the pic. 'Why did you choose such a weird photo?' she asked aloud, presumably to the show's production team. They notably conceded to her complaint and changed her photo to one of her in sunglasses, partially obscuring her face.

But, netizens disagreed with her complaint, claiming that her looks were just fine. In fact, others had a different quibble, criticising her performance on the show instead. Several opined that she had no sense for a variety show, and was very reserved. They also felt she cared more about her appearance on the show than how her actions affected the show.

Reportedly, after the airing of 'Divas Hit The Road' season 5, netizens claimed Dilraba Dilmurat was 'boring' and had no impact on the show. Still, there were others who voiced their support of the actress, adding they were looking forward to seeing her on the show again.

Filming a variety show can be fairly difficult, as you will find yourself doing ridiculous things at the risk of your own dignity. Well, hopefully Dilraba will loosen up in time and show us a different side to her.Sources: Tan Tan News, YouTube

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLINE: TVB actress Katy Kung reveals she hasn't talked to her mum in 20 yearsSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: Actress Brigitte Lin Claims That Singer Steven Liu Had Always Been A Lousy Husband To Chen ChenMost believe in minding their own business. But, sometimes, you can't help but observe. For actress Brigitte Lin (林青霞), she's apparently been seeing some red

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: (Video) Do We Hear Wedding Bells For Amelia Henderson & Aedy Ashraf?It looks like Amelia Henderson had a lot to celebrate during the month of October. Apart from celebrating her 28th birthday, the actress has also settled her

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

HYPEMY: (Video) 'I'll Make Sure You D*e On This Holy Land': Janna Nick Slammed For Rude DramaA memorable dialogue in a television series can help boost a show’s popularity - or ruin its entire image. For this upcoming drama featuring actress Janna

Source: HypeMY | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Blind knitter shows her fighting spiritWHEN Pang Phey Shuang, fondly known as Patricia among friends, lost her eyesight in 2017 as a result of blood clots in both eyes, she felt utterly dev...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

TECHNAVEMY: A good, comfy & pricey pair of wireless earbudsBy all means, Jabra is also quite a well-known audio brand. But it usually doesn't come up in people's recommendations. The Jabra Elite 10 may change

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕