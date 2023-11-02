Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras battling ovarian cancer

Bridgette Wilson-Sampras was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December, according to her husband, retired tennis legend Pete Sampras. Sampras disclosed his wife’s health status via an X post from the Association of Tennis Professionals.

“This past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family,” the statement read. “Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy.”

Pete Sampras is the Newport Beach Breakers' marquee player and will be playing July 9 at The Tennis Club Newport Beach. Sampras added: “It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mum and wife through it all has been inspiring.”

The pair have been married since September 2000 and have two sons: Christian, 20, and Ryan, 18. Sampras and Wilson-Sampras both stepped away from the limelight after starting a family, with the tennis pro officially retiring from the game in 2003 and the actor taking on fewer roles after Christian Sampras’ birth in 2002.

The 14-time Grand Slam champion ended his note by writing: “I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey.”— both in 1992. Before breaking into Hollywood, Wilson-Sampras was crowned Miss Teen USA in 1990.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STARONLİNE: TVB actress Katy Kung reveals she hasn't talked to her mum in 20 yearsSINGAPORE: The wife and four children of a doctor who died in 2021 tussled in court over his life savings of S$4 million, even though he made a will in 2012 stating that the money held in two bank accounts should be equally divided among his four children.

Source: staronline | Read more »

HYPEMY: Actress Brigitte Lin Claims That Singer Steven Liu Had Always Been A Lousy Husband To Chen ChenMost believe in minding their own business. But, sometimes, you can't help but observe. For actress Brigitte Lin (林青霞), she's apparently been seeing some red

Source: HypeMY | Read more »

HYPEMY: Actress Dilraba Dilmurat Unhappy That TV Producers Made Her Look Ugly; Fans Comment 'You're The Boring One'Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat (迪丽热巴) has always been known for her beauty, which has enraptured many. However, it seems her perception of her own beauty

Source: HypeMY | Read more »

HYPEMY: (Video) Do We Hear Wedding Bells For Amelia Henderson & Aedy Ashraf?It looks like Amelia Henderson had a lot to celebrate during the month of October. Apart from celebrating her 28th birthday, the actress has also settled her

Source: HypeMY | Read more »

HYPEMY: (Video) 'I'll Make Sure You D*e On This Holy Land': Janna Nick Slammed For Rude DramaA memorable dialogue in a television series can help boost a show’s popularity - or ruin its entire image. For this upcoming drama featuring actress Janna

Source: HypeMY | Read more »

STARONLİNE: Actress Bridgette Wilson-Sampras battling ovarian cancerKUALA LUMPUR: A clinic assistant in Singapore pleaded not guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here to a charge of making offensive postings against the eighth Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, through Face­book three years ago.

Source: staronline | Read more »