Actors, Hollywood studios still at odds on AI and other issues, union says

The union said it had presented a revised proposal on the use of artificial intelligence to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Netflix, Walt Disney and other media companies.

SAG-AFTRA, in a note to members, said it met with the AMPTP “for more than three hours this afternoon and evening to present and review our revised proposal.” The union has been seeking limits on how studios can use generative AI technology when making movies and TV shows. Actors fear they may be replaced by digital performers or that their likenesses may be used without their permission.“We continue to await the AMPTP’s response to our comprehensive counter proposal package which we gave them on Saturday, addressing outstanding issues,” SAG-AFTRA said.

“Please know that your presence on the picket lines and support on social media remain a source of inspiration,” SAG-AFTRA said to members on Wednesday. Film and television writers also walked off the job this year in a battle for AI protections and an increase in compensation in the streaming TV era. They reached a deal with the AMPTP in late September.

The dual strikes shut down most scripted production in the United States, put thousands of crew members out of work and cost the California economy at least US$6 billion, according to the Milken Institute. — Reuters

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Halloween hits Hollywood strike as actors boycott Barbie costumesLOS ANGELES, Nov 1 — Generic ghosts and vague vampires haunted the Hollywood picket lines this Halloween, as striking actors tried to scare studio bosses by refusing to dress up...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Fahmi moots establishment of actors’ unionThe communications and multimedia minister says the proposed union will allow actors to advocate for their remuneration, healthcare and well-being.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Hollywood couple Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz engaged after dating for 2 yearsMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Nasa’s Juno mission detects salts, organics on Jupiter’s moon surfaceLOS ANGELES: NASA’s Juno mission has for the first time detected mineral salts and organic compounds on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede, NASA s...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: ‘CODA’ star Derbez returns to Mexico with school drama ‘Radical’LOS ANGELES, Nov 2 — Eugenio Derbez, the Mexican comedian who earned global acclaim in the Oscar-winning US drama CODA, returns to his native country with a new film set at a...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ Lamborghini crashed by Leonardo Dicaprio to be auctioned for over RM7mKUALA LUMPUR, Nov 1 — Can crashed cars have a price tag of millions of dollars? Well, one smashed by Hollywood star, Leonardo Dicaprio can. The white 1989 Lamborghini Countach,...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕