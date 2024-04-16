Activists Summoned to Give Statements on Social Media Posts

PETALING JAYA: Activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, and blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who is better known as Papagomo, have been summoned to give their statements on Wednesday over certain social media posts.

Wan Muhammad Azri, meanwhile, will have his statement recorded at the Setapak police station, it said. "The public is advised not to abuse communications services and online applications to spread unverified and fake content," it added.

Activist Blogger Social Media Statements Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commissio MCMC

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



staronline / 🏆 4. in MY

Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines says Chinese envoy summoned over ‘aggressive actions’ off reefMANILA, March 25 — The Philippines said today it had summoned a Chinese envoy over “aggressive actions” by the China Coast Guard and other vessels near a reef off the...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Son of Former Deputy Prime Minister to be Summoned by PoliceThe son of former Deputy Prime Minister, Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba, Datuk Mohd Tamrin will be summoned by the police regarding a blog post that 'predicts' that DAP will become the ruling party in 10 years.

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Cosmetics Entrepreneur Summoned Again for Controversial Music VideoLast year, Datuk Aliff Syukri was summoned by the MCMC for his inappropriate music video. Despite claiming to be traumatised, he posted a teaser for another controversial video and was summoned again by the MCMC and PDRM. The teaser showed male dancers in neon spandex bodysuits dancing inappropriately. The video received backlash and Aliff Syukri claimed it was an April Fool's Day prank.

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Firm allegedly helped by Wan Saiful obtained four-star rating from CIDB, court toldKUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Sessions Court hearing the corruption and money laundering case involving Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan regarding the Jana Wibawa project was told today...

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Syarikat dibantu Wan Saiful peroleh penarafan empat bintang, mahkamah diberitahuKUALA LUMPUR: Mahkamah Sesyen yang mendengar perbicaraan kes rasuah dan pengubahan wang haram Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan berhubung projek Jana Wibawa ha...

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Company allegedly helped by Wan Saiful obtained four-star rating from CIDB, court toldIf you're looking for Cherry blossom destinations that arent in South Korea or Japan, you can consider Spain or Vietnam as alternatives

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »