Activists Summoned to Give Statements on Social Media Posts

PETALING JAYA: Activist Badrul Hisham Shaharin, also known as Chegubard, and blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, who is better known as Papagomo, have been summoned to give their statements on Wednesday over certain social media posts.
Wan Muhammad Azri, meanwhile, will have his statement recorded at the Setapak police station, it said. "The public is advised not to abuse communications services and online applications to spread unverified and fake content," it added.
Activist Blogger Social Media Statements Malaysian Communications And Multimedia Commissio MCMC
Malaysia Latest News, Malaysia Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »
Cosmetics Entrepreneur Summoned Again for Controversial Music VideoLast year, Datuk Aliff Syukri was summoned by the MCMC for his inappropriate music video. Despite claiming to be traumatised, he posted a teaser for another controversial video and was summoned again by the MCMC and PDRM. The teaser showed male dancers in neon spandex bodysuits dancing inappropriately. The video received backlash and Aliff Syukri claimed it was an April Fool's Day prank.
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »