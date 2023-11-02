Acting Minister Armizan: Domestic Trade Ministry implements three steps to monitor chicken prices after lifting of subsidies

Its Acting Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the first step was to continue the monitoring and enforcement aspects by using the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, as well as the Competition Act 2010 if necessary.
“The second step is to implement targeted mitigation according to the area as there are certain locations that have issues,” he said at the press conference after launching the special discount card for Menu Rahmah today.In addition, Armizan said the KPDN will continue the intervention programmes, particularly in Sabah, Sarawak, Labuan and the Peninsula where there is an issue with chicken sold above RM9.40 per kilogramme.
As for the intervention programmes, he said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had ordered more Rahmah Sales and Madani Agro Sales to be held to ensure that the people have access to chicken supplies at a reasonable price. ― Bernama
Malaysia Headlines
