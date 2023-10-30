Acer Swift X 14 Malaysia review: This is my new favourite laptop

of course; despite its performance and value, its display was a little disappointing and ultimately hurt its potential for content creators especially if things like colour accuracy was important to you.
In synthetic benchmarks, the Swift X 14 actually did pretty average but with this device, you really have to look beyond the synthetic benchmarks. This is because only when I was using it did I realise its true potential: its versatility. This is one machine that can do it all.
If the MacBook Pro 14 was Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, the Swift X 14 is more like Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin than say, a Haas F1 car. And just like the exhaust of an F1 car, the Swift X 14 runs rather warm, with the CPU hitting 90°C under heavy load, with the GPU also hitting the mid-80s pretty quickly during gaming. On the bright side, the heat seemed to be mostly isolated to the area above the function row, with the palm rests never getting uncomfortable. headtopics.com
Thankfully then, Acer has fixed all of my concerns here with the new Swift X 14. It now comes with a 14.5-inch, OLED display in a taller 16:10 aspect ratio for more screen real estate, while also pushing a higher WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800p) resolution. Capable of a brightness of 400nits, a 120Hz refresh rate and full coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, I’m very happy to report that this is an excellent upgrade in the display department.
That being said, I’d still grab a solid pair of headphones or IEMs if I were you, as the Swift X 14 comes with some rather mediocre speakers. I wouldn’t call it outright bad as theyat least, but it does lack a fair bit of bass, and won’t be getting that loud. Ultimately though, it’s a tad too hollow and is a clear weakness with the Swift X 14. headtopics.com