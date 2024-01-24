Accessibility feature in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown makes it more approachable

I hit a roadblock about three-fourths of the way through Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. There was a frustrating platforming section that required I dash and jump through hazardous obstacles: thorny spinning wheels, spiked pits and walls, falling platforms, and invisible auras that shot out magenta arrows. I can’t tell you how many times I died here.

But in a moment of exasperation, I flipped through the settings menu to find an accessibility feature that let me skip some of the more punishing platforming areas, and let me tell you, it was so damn helpful. Metroidvanias are often associated with intense difficulty and precision. That means they aren’t always the most accessible games. A portmanteau of the ‘80s games Castlevania and Metroid, they demand patience and persistence, as well as quick reflexes and a vivid memory to make it through. With The Lost Crown, developer Ubisoft Montpellier proves that Metroidvanias can be approachable to more players without compromising on the genre’s ethos. And honestly, it’s my favorite Metroidvania out right no





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ubisoft rebrands subscription service as Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown pre-release beginsUbisoft has rebranded its subscription service and introduced a PC version of the “Classics” tier at a lower price. Philippe Tremblay, the publisher’s director of subscriptions, aims to make players comfortable with not owning their games. Despite releasing only five non-mobile games last year, Ubisoft claims to have had a high demand for its subscription service, with millions of subscribers and over half a billion hours played.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen Marries Commoner Fiancee in Lavish CeremonyBrunei’s polo-playing Prince Abdul Mateen married his commoner fiancee in a lavish 10-day celebration. The 32-year-old prince is the 10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. His bride, Yang Mulia Anisha Rosnah, reportedly has a fashion brand and co-owns a tourism business.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Brunei's Prince Abdul Mateen: From Royalty to Instagram StarBrunei's Prince Abdul Mateen, known for his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, is a prince of an Islamic sultanate but portrays a Hollywood-like image on social media.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

January's Biggest Stories in Video GamesFrom the surprisingly good new Prince of Persia game to new cast announcements for HBO’s The Last of Us, here’s our thoughts on the week’s biggest stories in and around video games.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy Advance Range Needs More GamesThe announcement that Nintendo Switch Online’s Game Boy Advance range is to receive RPGs Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age is incredibly welcome news. But there are still some absolutely colossal gaps, some all-time great GBA games that we’d love to play on our Switches.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Rise of Proxy Servers: Privacy Preservation in the Age of Big TechThe average internet user has lost the privilege of complete privacy due to the dominance of big tech companies. To preserve privacy, web surfers have turned to proxy servers as powerful tools. This article explores the role of proxy servers in privacy preservation.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »