Accelerate Global Initiates Buy Back Exercise at 20% Premium

Ending 2023 on a high note, youth-led social enterprise Accelerate Global Sdn Bhd, which in Nov 2021 raised US$102,400 (RM470,000) from 69 investors via equity crowdfunding with Ethis Malaysia, stayed true to its promise to do its investors good by buying out 59 of them with a 20% premium, said the company in a statement. The buy-out process is ongoing. Ethis Malaysia. co-founder Umar Munshi said. “Our investor community invests to make profit and do good.

Accelerate Global has allowed us to fulfil both objectives and even over-delivered on the social impact created. We are happy and honoured to have participated in their journey and thank Raudhah for this opportunity.” Surina Shukri, a Board of Director overseeing finance and growth, expressed her excitement that the social enterprise is able to provide a return on capital to investor





