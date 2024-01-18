Academician Finds Passion for Painting During Pandemic

Abdul Hamid, a 75-year-old academician, rediscovered his passion for painting during the pandemic. What started as a casual hobby turned into a source of income for him. Inspired by the stay-at-home period, he began painting his front gate and then moved on to canvas. Art was always his favorite subject, and he found joy in expressing his creativity.





