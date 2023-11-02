AC Ventures and PwC unveil corporate governance playbook for tech startups

Central to the playbook's guidance is the 'Three Lines Model.' This framework consists of the Front Line, dedicated to managing daily operations and imminent risks; Risk & Compliance, which lends itself to oversight and other crucial components; and the Internal Audit, responsible for independent verification. Startups are encouraged to foster collaboration between these lines within their organizations.

PwC’s data shows that there has been a decisive shift in the investment landscape in recent years, with 80% of investors now cautious of"greenwashing" and 70% of consumers showing a preference for sustainable products. For startups set on integrating ESG principles, the playbook lays down a pragmatic roadmap.

From a financial standpoint, the playbook zeroes in on essential strategies. Startups are advised to maintain a prudent two-year funding buffer, channel efforts toward profitability, and wisely manage cash flow and capital investments, ensuring alignment with their overarching growth aspirations.

Michael Soerijadji, Founder and Managing Partner at AC Ventures, said,"This playbook underscores the importance of foresight and proactive measures. While tech startups in Indonesia, including our portfolio companies, consistently exhibit a vibrant entrepreneurial spirit, certain observable challenges and notable case studies serve as cautionary tales. These scenarios emphasize the significance of preventive strategies.

