ABIM supports Palestinian solidarity activities in schools

ABIM vice-president Zairudin Hashim in a statement, said in the context of Israel-Palestine, education plays a crucial role in ensuring that children understand the issue correctly and this is in accordance with the government’s perspective to avoid misinformation on social media.

In this regard, he urged the immediate cessation of any controversy regarding the organisation of the Palestinian Solidarity Week “ABIM refers to the clarification issued by MoE regarding the established procedures for the organisation of the Palestinian Solidarity Week. According to ABIM’s assessment, these guidelines were explained in detail in the circular issued on Oct 21,“ he said.

He said ABIM believes that the guidelines provided by MoE through the circular are important to ensure that universal human values, unity, harmony, and human dignity are given priority in this programme.

The programme aims to educate students on humane values ​​that also include human rights and courtesy in addition to having empathy and concern for the suffering of other individuals regardless of race, religion and social status.

