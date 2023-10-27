Abercrombie and ex-CEO sued over sex trafficking accusations

Abercrombie & Fitch said the company was ‘disgusted’ by the allegations and does not tolerate abuse or harassment. (Wikimedia Commons pic)

Former model David Bradberry in the proposed class action filed in Manhattan federal court claims Jeffries, who was CEO from 1992 to 2014, forced models to take drugs and engage in sexual acts with him and others for the chance to be featured in Abercrombie’s provocative catalogs.

The lawsuit names Abercrombie, Jeffries, Smith and Jeffries’ Ohio-based company Jeffries Family Office as defendants. An Abercrombie spokesman said the company does not comment on pending litigation. Jeffries, Smith and Jeffries Family Office could not immediately be reached for comment. headtopics.com

Jeffries is often credited with spearheading the company’s transformation into a successful teen retailer known for its cologne-filled stores and ads featuring semi-nude models. Since he stepped down, the company has moved away from its suggestive advertising and rebranded as a more inclusive retailer with expanded sizing and clothing geared toward young adult shoppers.

Abercrombie told the BBC that the company was “appalled and disgusted” by the allegations and does not tolerate abuse or harassment. According to the report, an unidentified lawyer for Jeffries said the ex-CEO would not comment on his personal life. headtopics.com

