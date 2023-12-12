Abandoned Malaysian Man Seeks Recognition as a Citizen

Born in a plantation in Sungai Petani, Kedah and abandoned by his biological parents since young, 50-year-old Gopal Muniandy has spent his whole life in Malaysia without being recognised as a Malaysian. Raised without a birth certificate and deprived of an education, Gopal had to start working at age 13 and wants to officially be a Malaysian in hopes of a better future for his Malaysian family.

Gopal currently only holds a green-coloured temporary resident identity card (MyKAS) that has to be renewed every five years, but had for years asked the Malaysian government to recognise him as a Malaysian citizen (who are given blue-coloured identity cards or MyKad). Gopal has sent letters to the government (as far back as the Najib administration) but the National Registration Department (NRD) had indicated that there are no available procedures for MyKAS holders like him to be a Malaysian citizen. The tenure of four home ministers had ended prior to his failed court bid this year, and his plight remains unresolve





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WATCH: Doggo Abandoned by Irresponsible Owner Finds New Home With Its Malay NeighbourTaking to TikTok, this netizen shared her life when she became a foster parent to her neighbour's doggo that was abandoned and left to fend for itself.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

345 drawings on display in Tambunan exhibitionTAMBUNAN: A total of 345 drawings by Japanese and Malaysian students were exhibited in conjunction with the Malaysian and Japanese Children’s Drawing Exhibition held at the Library here.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

Malaysian Businesses Invited to Join Business Delegation to KabulThe Organisation of Malaysian Afghanistan Initiative (OMAI) has extended an exclusive invitation to Malaysian businesses to join a distinguished business delegation to Kabul, Afghanistan. The delegation is scheduled to take place from 15 to 21 December and aims to strengthen ties between Malaysia and Afghanistan. Malaysian businesses have the opportunity to participate in various sectors and must pay a delegation fee of RM20,000 per participant.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Malaysian Woman and Palestinian Husband Safely Evacuated from GazaA Malaysian woman and her Palestinian husband were safely evacuated through the Rafah border crossing from Gaza into Egypt. The evacuation was facilitated by the Malaysian ambassador to Cairo and other embassy officials. The couple expressed their gratitude to the Malaysian government and embassy.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Malaysian Woman Changes Name 3 Times in Search for LoveSome people believe that there is a power in our name while others think that our destiny is tied to our name.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Malaysian Consumers Can Now Get Their Hands On Jackson Wang's Hennessy V.S.O.P Collab!The limited-edition collection of Hennessy V.S.O.P x TEAM WANG Design is finally available in Malaysia. This exclusive release brings together the French

Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »