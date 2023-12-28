A worried mother's midnight encounter with a repairman

A worried mother, compelled by a gut feeling that her daughter was drifting away, found herself waiting outside a repairman’s house past midnight, holding onto a phone that held secrets too heavy for its digital lock. The repairman, known to many as Abu Hurairah Roslan, was accustomed to the influx of phones needing repair during the school holiday season. His mailbox would often be filled with devices left by customers familiar with his routine.
However, this time, a face-to-face meeting was insisted upon. “Sorry, madam. I leave at dawn and return at midnight. That’s why I’ve provided the mailbox. Just leave the phone there with a note describing the problem. God willing, it’ll be ready in a day or two,” Abu Hurairah had explained. “But it’s urgent that I meet with you,” insisted the customer. Reluctantly agreeing, Abu Hurairah informed her he wouldn’t be home until 1:30 am. Yet upon his arrival, the woman was already there, having waited since 11:00 p
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »