A Tuanku who is loved by all

Historic day: Sultan Abdullah (centre) having a group photo taken before the election of the new King was held at the Special 263rd Meeting of the Conference of Rulers at Istana Negara.

In unscripted remarks not just to the media but to Malaysians who were tuning in live, Sultan Abdullah asked the nation to be patient and give him the space to deliberate. “His Majesty’s reign was one filled with challenges, and he had to make tough decisions, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with the political crisis in the country and seeing the appointment of four prime ministers,” said political scientist Dr Jeniri Amir.

The Opposition at the time, led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, appeared to support His Majesty’s call by signing a confidence and supply agreement (CSA) with Ismail Sabri’s administration, said Mazlan, of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia. headtopics.com

“After the 15th General Election, Sultan Abdullah again called upon leaders to work together as part of the unity government. So, you can see how he always puts the interests of the nation and the rakyat as the main priority,” Mazlan said.

MPN’s Jeneri said they were the first Royal Couple to embark on the Kembara Kenali Borneo expedition, which took them on a one-week tour to meet people in the interiors of Sabah and Sarawak.

