A standout chicken dish steals the show at Pudu's ZK Restaurant

On a recent foray, I found myself back in familiar territory: Jalan San Peng, Pudu, where the previously featured Guang Ji Ipoh Ho Fun and Chicken Rice and Capati Tiger Jit Singh are also located. A loose gaggle of corrugated steel and patchy canopies house the kitchen, payment counters and a cold room unlike any other, where diners can pick and choose from the selection of fresh fish and seafood on ice.

But we suburban newbies had been beaten to the chase by long-time regulars, so we took our seats in one of the four shop lots, some of which sported swanky new signs and even swankier decor inside.Plenty of people (myself included) love to talk about the sheer breadth of dishes that can be found at a, but the menu at ZK Restaurant is truly overwhelming and left us shooting a series of blank and perplexed looks at each other.

Eventually, a grizzled veteran of a server came and walked us through the menu, covering most of the bases of meat, vegetables, tofu and seafood.A cold room like no other, with grouper heads, whole fish and fresh prawns on ice.It’s an entire chicken, stuffed with garlic, spring onions and pieces ofThe chicken is served impaled on a metal rod, with a curved flat bottom where the roasting juices pool together.

This unerring confidence in their food, which says,"I don't need it to look good because it is good," is a theme that ran throughout most of the dishes on the night, and, to a larger extent, most of these old-school places.

