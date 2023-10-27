A Ruler who stands for his subjects

Royal gathering: Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah watching Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah hugging her brother Sultan Ibrahim after the Special Meeting of the Conference of Rulers to elect the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara. — Bernama

Since ascending the throne in 2010, Sultan Ibrahim has had no qualms about voicing his opinions or displeasure on various issues, including reprimanding politicians who sow distrust and disunity among the people.

The Sultan has also taken to his social media on several occasions to express displeasure over cleanliness and environmental issues, subjects that are also close to His Majesty’s heart. The Ruler has also called on the people to band together to curb the spread of the virus and stop the spread of fake news. Sultan Ibrahim also directed teachers to get vaccinated so that they do not spread the virus to their students. headtopics.com

Sultan Ibrahim places great emphasis on racial unity and wants representatives from Malay, Chinese and Indian NGOs to be part of his committee for the annual Kembara Mahkota Johor expedition to provide feedback and input.

Those who have met Sultan Ibrahim describe His Majesty as a warm-hearted Ruler with an amiable personality and a good sense of humour. This could also be seen when the Ruler immediately directed the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) to open up its royal ward to temporarily house patients displaced by a fire that killed six patients and shook the nation on Oct 25, 2016. headtopics.com

Earlier this year, Sultan Ibrahim also cut short a private trip to Turkiye and the Middle East when news about the devastating floods in Johor broke out, returning to Johor earlier than scheduled to personally visit those affected.Even when Sultan Ibrahim was still abroad, the Ruler was in constant contact with the state government and directed his Sultan Ibrahim Johor Foundation to provide aid since the beginning of the floods.

