A Rocking Start To Arthur’s Storehouse’s Second Outlet!

Inspired by the famous Dublin Storehouse, the eatery recreates the experience for stout lovers in Malaysia, with live music adding merriment to the whole ambiance. In attendance was Chargé d’affaires a.i., Embassy of Ireland to Malaysia, Frank Bradley who said, “I would like to commend Arthur’s Storehouse and Heineken Malaysia for conceptualising and bringing the Guinness experience to us. I realise of course Dublin is 11,000kms away… so we are incredibly lucky to have such a wonderful opportunity in Malaysia to witness the launch of an Arthur Storehouse location that serves as a window into one of our most celebrated brands.

The eatery gives patrons an avenue to truly appreciate the iconic smooth and creamy stout in a unique way that includes a menu comprising exclusive Guinness-infused dishes that further enhances the overall experience.

Fans can also look forward to learning about the precision of Guinness’ roasting process that gives the stout its distinctive taste and ruby-red hue at 232°C. Arthur’s Storehouse is the culmination of a synergistic partnership with HEINEKEN Malaysia with the aim of strengthening the bond between Guinness and its local fans.

While the concept emulates that of the Dublin Storehouse, it is unique to Malaysian stout lovers who get to enjoy their favourite dishes infused with Guinness too, on top of all the activities we have in store for them. We are thrilled to bring these kinds of exclusive experiences to Malaysians in partnership with HEINEKEN Malaysia.